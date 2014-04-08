S.Korea stocks supported by telecoms, solid Samsung earnings guidance

* KOSPI nearly flat as telecoms support

* Samsung Elec 1Q earnings guide provide relief

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were little-changed on Tuesday morning as a rally in telecoms offset falling transport stocks, with investors taking comfort from Samsung Electronics’ solid first quarter earnings guidance. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,990.78 points as of 0250 GMT.

“Earnings guidance by Samsung Electronics has roughly met market expectations, leaving investors to wait and see further earnings results due later in the month,” said Ching Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on early Tuesday estimated its January-March quarter operating profit fell by 4.3 percent to 8.4 trillion won ($7.96 billion), slightly below an average forecast of 8.5 trillion won by 40 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Samsung Electronics edged down 0.3 percent at 1,393,000 won at 0249 GMT.

Transporters led a sectoral decline, with Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd and Hanjin Transportation Co Ltd dropping 2.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Investors switched to defensive names, acting conservatively before more South Korean corporate results are announced later in the month. SK Telecom Co Ltd advanced 1.2 percent and KT Corp jumped 5.6 percent.

Foreign investors supported the main index, net-purchasing 23.6 billion won of shares, reversing their initial net-seller position.

The foreign exchange market was lacklustre, with the local currency quoted at 1,054.1 against the dollar by 0250 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Monday’s closing level of 1,055.4.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked up 0.02 points at 105.76.

0250 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,054.1 1,055.4 Yen/won 10.2519/588 10.2324 *KTB futures 105.76 105.74 KOSPI 1,990.78 1,989.70 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1055.4000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)