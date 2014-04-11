S.Korea stocks face worst day in three weeks, won extends gains

* KOSPI tracks broad weakness stemming from Wall Street

* Won continues to strengthen, headed for weekly gains

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slid on Friday morning and headed for their worst day in three weeks after a sharp decline in Wall Street turned investors away from risk, but solid March Chinese inflation data helped pare some of the initial losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,993.71 points as of 0210 GMT after touching an intraday low of 1,985.16. The index is headed for its biggest one day drop since a 0.9 percent slide on March 20.

“The risk-off sentiment stemming from New York has spilled over to Seoul, prompting profit-taking as investors caught their breath,” said Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young, “the upcoming first quarter corporate earnings results will decide the extent of the market’s rebound in the near term.”

Shares in Wall Street plunged on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite suffering its biggest drop in 2-1/2 years after another sharp selloff in biotech and momentum names.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 538 to 230 in South Korea’s main index, with several technology-related names among bottom performers in the morning session.

South Korea’s largest search portal operator Naver Corp dropped 3 percent and online game developer NCsoft Corp fell 4.5 percent. IT service provider SK C&C Co Ltd slipped 1 percent.

Offshore investors sold a net 30.5 billion won ($29.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, but gradually trimmed the amount after China’s March consumer inflation index came out at 0130 GMT.

China’s consumer prices rose 2.4 percent in March from a year earlier, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, roughly in line with a Reuters poll expecting 2.5 percent.

Foreigners had net-purchased KOSPI stocks for 12 straight days by Thursday, driving the main index higher with their buying total of a net 2.8 trillion won during the period.

Fixed-income assets gained momentum as investors rotated into risk-averse plays, with June futures on three-year treasury bonds ticking up 0.02 point at 105.80.

In the foreign exchange market, the won continued to appreciate on robust demand from exporters for settlements.

The local currency was quoted at 1,038.3 against the dollar as of 0210 GMT, up 0.2 percent from Thursday’s onshore close at 1,040.2.

The won has appreciated more than 2.4 percent so far this month and nearly 1.5 percent this week, hitting its strongest level since Aug. 12, 2008 on Thursday.

0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,038.3 1,040.2 Yen/won 10.2165/244 10.2393 *KTB futures 105.80 105.78 KOSPI 1,993.71 2,008.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1040.1500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)