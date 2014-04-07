FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares little changed before Samsung guidance, won eases
April 7, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares little changed before Samsung guidance, won eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were little changed on Monday as investors awaited market heavyweight Samsung Electronics’ guidance on first-quarter earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,989.70 points.

Foreign investors extended their net buying streak to a ninth session, purchasing a net 159 billion won ($150.93 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Meanwhile, the local currency was quoted at 1,055.4 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Friday’s closing level of 1,053.5.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component in the KOSPI, is due to release its first-quarter earnings guidance early on Tuesday.

$1 = 1053.5000 Korean Won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
