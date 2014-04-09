FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks edge up, won jumps to near 6-year high
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 9, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean stocks edge up, won jumps to near 6-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched up on Wednesday as steelmakers rallied on hopes of improving Chinese demand, but the won’s rise to near six-year highs dented heavyweight exporters and capped the index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,998.95 points.

Steelmaker POSCO gained 2.8 percent on hopes of stronger demand from China while automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 2 percent on concerns over eroding price competitiveness on the won’s rise.

The local currency was quoted at 1,041.4 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, the strongest close since Aug. 14 2008, and up 1 percent from Tuesday’s finish of 1,052.2.

Foreign investors bought a net 344.9 billion won ($327.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares, marking their 11th straight day of net buying and bringing the total net inflow to more than 2.5 trillion won during the period. ($1 = 1052.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.