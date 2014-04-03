FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 3, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean stocks turn down on profit taking, won eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks turned lower on Thursday as investors booked profits from recent gains, while the won slipped on robust dollar demand after an encouraging U.S. private jobs data for March.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,993.70 points, reversing intraday gains and snapping a six day winning streak that propelled the index almost 2.9 percent higher.

Foreign buying helped limit broad market losses, with net purchases of 343.4 billion won ($325.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares. This was the seventh straight session of net buying, bringing their total purchase for the period to more than a net 1.8 trillion won.

The local currency was last quoted at 1,057.9 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday’s closing level of 1,056.6. ($1 = 1056.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
