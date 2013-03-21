Korea Hot Stocks-Ahnlab falls, STX Pan Ocean up

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.2 percent at 1,963.48 as of 0047 GMT. The index opened up 0.5 percent.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**AHNLAB DECLINES**

Ahnlab fell as much as 4.8 percent after the online security firm said its servers were used to spread malicious codes which paralyzed personal computers at some of the major broadcasters and banks on Wednesday.

Ahnlab said in a statement early on Thursday that the IDs and passwords of server managers at affected firms were allegedly stolen, but there is no loophole in its servers used to install and update vaccines.

Ahnlab, whose biggest shareholder Ahn Chul-soo bowed out of a presidential race last year, said it offered vaccines to fix malicious codes on Wednesday.

Shares in Alnlab were down 3.6 percent at of 77,100 Korean won, paring Wednesday’s gains of 6.5 percent stemming from expectations of demand for online security software following the hacking incident.

**STX PAN OCEAN RISES ON TALK OF CASH HELP**

STX Pan Ocean rose 3.5 percent on reports that its creditors may inject as much as 300 billion won ($268.77 million) into the cash-strapped shipper.

Local news service Edaily reported on Wednesday that Korea Development Bank may finance 150 billion won while other creditors will stump up the additional 150 billion won to help the shipper meet existing commitments.

A Korea Development Bank spokesman said the bank was reviewing whether to provide funding for STX Pan Ocean but nothing had yet been decided. ($1 = 1116.2000 Korean won)