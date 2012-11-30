FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korea Hot Stocks- Aerospace shares dive after failed rocket launch
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 30, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Korea Hot Stocks- Aerospace shares dive after failed rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index inched up 0.03 percent to 1,935.37 as of 0203 GMT. The junior Kosdaq market index was up 0.43 percent at 498.87.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**AEROSPACE STOCKS TUMBLE BY 15 PCT**

A number of aerospace-related shares plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent on Friday after South Korea called off the launch of its first space rocket because of a glitch in the propulsion system.

No new launch schedule has been set after the country’s third failed attempt to put the civil rocket into orbit.

Vitzro Tech and Hanyang ENG were among the stocks that suffered falls of about 15 percent. (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.