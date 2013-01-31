Korea Hot Stocks-Ssangyong Motor rallies as political uncertainty eases

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was down 0.3 percent at 1,958.95 points as of 0227 GMT.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**SSANGYONG MOTOR JUMPS 15 PCT**

Shares in Ssangyong Motor jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent after rival political parties reached a deal to form a joint body to discuss the automaker’s layoffs in 2009 and other issues.

The move eased political uncertainty over the automaker, and may help avoid a parliamentary probe demanded by labour circles, analysts said. (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)