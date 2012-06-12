FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul share seen nudging higher, euro worries to limit
June 12, 2012 / 11:53 PM / in 5 years

Seoul share seen nudging higher, euro worries to limit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen firmer on
Wednesday, tracking global markets as investors eyed undervalued
stocks, although gains are likely to be capped by persistent
worries over Spanish debt and Greece's uncertain future in the
euro zone.	
    "We may see a volatile market showing a knee-jerk reaction
to the daily news flow until the situation in Greece is
clarified," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.  	
    "But investors are still buying on hopes that the European
Union and European Central Bank will be soon pressured into
decisive action that will put the fire out in this latest
flare-up of the debt crisis," he added.	
    Spain's benchmark bond yields on Tuesday touched a
record-high since the start of the euro, stoking concerns over
Madrid's ability to refinance itself in the bond market amid
mounting public debt, before easing in late trade. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.66 percent to close at 1,854.74 points on Tuesday.	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT--------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT       LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                  1,324.18    1.17%     15.250	
USD/JPY                     79.58    0.05%     0.040    	
10-YR US TSY YLD       1.664     --       0.000    	
SPOT GOLD               $1,610.00    0.03%     0.500    	
US CRUDE                   $83.47    0.18%     0.150    	
DOW JONES                12573.80    1.31%     162.57	
ASIA ADRS                 113.81    1.73%     1.93    	
----------------------------------------------------------------
Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields     	
>Bond prices fall ahead of auctions             	
>Euro rises, but gains seen fleeting                	
>Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade     	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    **KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO **	
    **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **	
    Kumho Industrial Co said it had sold 946.5
billion won ($812 million) of assets to boost liquidity,
including its 415.5 billion won stake in Daewoo Engineering &
Construction to a private equity fund operated by
Korea Finance Corp . 	
	
    **DONGKUK STEEL MILL CO **	
    Dongkuk Steel has secured a 500 billion won
syndicated loan from Korea Development Bank and the South Korean
government to fund the construction of its joint steel mill in
Brazil with POSCO and Brazilian mining company Vale
SA, according to local media.    
($1 = 1170.5250 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
