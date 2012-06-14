FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound; Greek elections eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to be
trapped in a narrow range on Friday as investors brace for
critical weekend elections in Greece that could determine
whether the country stays in the euro zone.	
    "Expectations of further stimulus from global central banks
will provide some upside, but investors will want to wait for
Greece before taking clear positions," said Lee Young-gon, an
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.	
    Central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps
to stabilise financial markets by providing liquidity and
preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on
Sunday causes tumultuous trading, G20 officials told
Reuters. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.65 percent to close at 1,871.48 points on Thursday.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,329.10   1.08%    14.220    	
USD/JPY                    79.44   0.08%     0.060    	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.642    --       0.000    	
SPOT GOLD              $1,623.59   0.08%     1.290    	
US CRUDE                  $84.45   0.64%     0.540    	
DOW JONES               12651.91   1.24%    155.53    	
ASIA ADRS                113.56   0.53%      0.60	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act  	
>Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale      	
>Forex options show little faith in SNB euro floor  	
>Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady       	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SK HYNIX **	
Woori Bank is selling a 1.4 percent stake in SK Hynix
 worth $202 million, offering 9.861 million shares at
a discount of 0 to 3 percent from Thursday's closing price, IFR
reported.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

