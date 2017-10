SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped on Friday, underperforming Asian peers as the market nervously awaited a critical weekend election in Greece, and a 3.5 percent decline in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics pressured the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.71 percent to close at 1,858.16 points, but still managed to log a fourth-straight weekly gain, up 1.2 percent for the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anand Basu)