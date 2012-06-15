Seoul shares dip as wary eyes turn to Greek vote; Samsung Elec weighs

* KOSPI dragged lower as Samsung Elec falls 3.5 pct * SK Hynix falls after Woori sells its $202 mln stake * All eyes on Greek vote, central bank pledges sooth By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped on Friday, underperforming Asian peers as the market nervously awaited a critical weekend election in Greece, while a 3.5 percent decline in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics added to the pressure. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.71 percent to close at 1,858.16 points, but still managed to log a fourth-straight weekly gain, up 1.2 percent for the week. "Despite movements being shown by global central banks to prevent a financial domino effect in the case of a worst-case Greek exit scenario, investors are finding it hard to shake off last-minute jitters ahead of the big event," said Kim Byung-yun, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Investors are on edge ahead of a key Greek election which could result in the country's chaotic exit from the euro zone, but the market derived some comfort from plans of co-ordinated action pledged by major central banks to stabilise the markets in such a scenario, with a summit of G20 leaders scheduled to take place next week. The main index was dragged lower by Samsung Electronics , which accounts for 17 percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalization, slumping 3.5 percent on Friday. "There are concerns that Samsung's high DRAM price offering may diminish its cost-competitiveness compared to rivals SK Hynix, which could also translate into a shortfall in second-quarter profits," said Hong Sung-ho, a tech sector analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities. Early on Friday, Samsung's LCD production line unexpectedly shut down for 10 minutes due to a power outage, with company officials declining to reveal damage estimates from the suspension. "The damages incurred from the power outage can't be more than tens of billions in won, but we have seen a huge chunk of market cap wiped off Samsung's books today, so other factors such as portfolio adjustments may have also come into play" said Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Samsung's fall dragged on the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks, which fell 0.82 percent to outpace declines on the main board. Analysts said that the broader market also faced pressure of corrections after a late surge on Thursday resulting from investors shifting into the spot market after options expired. SK Hynix fell 2.1 percent after the IFR reported that Woori Bank was selling a 1.4 percent stake in the world's second-largest memory chipmaker for $202 million. Battered crude oil refiners bucked the trend, lifted by bargain-hunting. SK Innovation climbed 3.1 percent while S-Oil rose 2.2 percent. Move on day +0.65 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +2.23 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)