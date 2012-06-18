FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge higher; Greek results spark investor relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose before the market opened on Monday after parties supporting a bailout won a slim majority in elections in Greece, the poll result a relief for investors who feared a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.

Energy and chemical shares saw the biggest early gains, with LG Chem gaining 2.6 percent and OCI rising 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.0 percent at 1,895.95 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

