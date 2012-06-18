Seoul shares rally as investors hail Greek vote

* Seoul shares bullish on positive Greek vote

* Ssangyong E&C falls on news of failed sale

* Attention turns to possible news of U.S. easing this week

By Jung Yoon Lee

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares traded higher on Monday morning, continuing a strong opening rally as investors welcomed news of pro-bailout parties winning a slim majority in the Greek elections, boosting efforts to hold the euro zone together.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) regained the psychologically significant threshold of 1,900 points during trading for the first time since May 15, before dropping slightly to trade 2.11 percent higher than Friday’s session at 1,897.25 points as of 0200 GMT.

It joined other bullish Asian markets, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan up 1.7 percent.

“The local market is expected to continue its rally on the back of positive Greek election results, reflecting the general upward trend of Asian peers such as Japan’s 2 percent climb,” said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

“However, with the Greek outcome meeting market hopes, central banks are less likely to introduce strong policies to encourage growth.”

The outcome of Sunday’s Greek elections was a relief for world leaders kicking off a G20 meeting in Mexico on Monday, but analysts warned initial positive market reaction could be short-lived without news of more political and structural change to shore up the euro zone’s financial system.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds dropped in Asia on Monday after pro-bailout parties won Greek elections, with investor attention now turning to whether the United States will opt for more monetary easing this week.

South Korean shipbuilders led the rally, with world’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy shares rising 3.3 percent after announcing on Sunday it had it won three orders worth a total $600 million to build oil and gas rigs for an unidentified oil major.

Despite all sectors’ bullish run, Ssangyong Engineering & Construction fell 1.95 percent in early trading on local media reports that its attempted majority stake sale on Friday attracted zero final bids.

Trading on the main board was smooth with 1.91 trillion won worth of shares exchanging hands near mid-session, while advancing shares outnumbered declines 650 to 150.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 2.16 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.66 percent higher. (Editing by Eric Meijer)