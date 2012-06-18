FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean shares buoyed on Greek relief rally
June 18, 2012

South Korean shares buoyed on Greek relief rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rallied across-the-board on Monday on relief that a weekend election in Greece resulted in a pro-bailout parliamentary majority, averting likely financial turmoil had parties opposed to a bailout won the vote.

Automobiles and shipbuilders led the run higher, with Hyundai Motor up 3.54 percent while Samsung Heavy rising 5.13 percent from the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.81 percent to close at 1,891.71 points on the highest closing since May 16 after retreating slightly from a intra-day high of 1,901.11 points. (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

