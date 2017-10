SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in early trade on Tuesday, as relief over Monday’s pro-bailout Greek election results dissipated in the wake of Spain’s rising borrowing costs.

Shipbuilders and chemical shares fell early, with Hyundai Heavy shedding 1.1 percent while LG Chem declined 0.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.33 percent at 1,885.49 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)