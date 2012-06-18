Seoul shares seen rangebound as relief rally fizzles out

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to be trapped in a narrow range on Tuesday, as hopes for decisive action from Europe's governments to handle the region's debt crisis limit appetite for offloading shares after a rally the day before. With relief from a narrow pro-bailout victory in Sunday's Greek election rapidly fading and the World Bank lowering its global growth forecast, World leaders gathered in Mexico for a Group of 20 summit pressured Europe on Monday to take ambitious new steps to resolve its debt crisis. "Some investors will look to sell as Asian markets rallied high yesterday, but buy orders are likely to kick in around 1,850 points as the South Korean bourse is undervalued," said Jeon Jong-gyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities. He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to meet market expectations for further quantitative easing on Wednesday, however. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.8 percent to close at 1,891.71 points on Monday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,344.78 0.14% 1.940 USD/JPY 79.06 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.574 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,626.59 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE $82.98 -0.35% -0.290 DOW JONES 12741.82 -0.20% -25.35 ASIA ADRS 116.10 0.63% 0.73 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Europe hits Wall St, Oracle rallies late >U.S. debt prices slip after Greece election >Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote >Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LS CORP ** LS Cable & System, an affiliate of LS Corp , announced on Monday it won a 225kV extra-high voltage cable production project from the French utility Electricite de France SA. LS Cable did not disclose the estimated value of the scheme. **SHINSEGAE ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** Shinsegae Engineering & Construction announced after the market closed on Monday that it had signed a deal to build offices and stores worth 62.9 billion won ($54 million) in central Seoul. Shinsegae is also guaranteeing some 259 billion won in the developer's debt. ($1 = 1157.0500 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)