FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen rangebound as relief rally fizzles out
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2012 / 11:57 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound as relief rally fizzles out

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to be
trapped in a narrow range on Tuesday, as hopes for decisive
action from Europe's governments to handle the region's debt
crisis limit appetite for offloading shares after a rally the
day before.
    With relief from a narrow pro-bailout victory in Sunday's
Greek election rapidly fading and the World Bank lowering its
global growth forecast, World leaders gathered in Mexico for a
Group of 20 summit pressured Europe on Monday to take ambitious
new steps to resolve its debt crisis. 
    "Some investors will look to sell as Asian markets rallied
high yesterday, but buy orders are likely to kick in around
1,850 points as the South Korean bourse is undervalued," said
Jeon Jong-gyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
    He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to meet
market expectations for further quantitative easing on
Wednesday, however.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 
1.8 percent to close at 1,891.71 points on Monday.  
      
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT-----------------
              INSTRUMENT        LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500              1,344.78     0.14%        1.940
USD/JPY                 79.06    -0.04%       -0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.574       --         0.000    
SPOT GOLD           $1,626.59    -0.08%       -1.350    
US CRUDE               $82.98    -0.35%       -0.290    
DOW JONES            12741.82    -0.20%       -25.35    
ASIA ADRS             116.10     0.63%         0.73    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Europe hits Wall St, Oracle rallies late          
>U.S. debt prices slip after Greece election       
>Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote  
>Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
**LS CORP **  
LS Cable & System, an affiliate of LS Corp
, announced on Monday it won a 225kV extra-high
voltage cable production project from the French utility
Electricite de France SA. LS Cable did not disclose the
estimated value of the scheme. 

**SHINSEGAE ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION **  
Shinsegae Engineering & Construction announced after
the market closed on Monday that it had signed a deal to build
offices and stores worth 62.9 billion won ($54 million) in
central Seoul. Shinsegae is also guaranteeing some 259 billion
won in the developer's debt. 
  
($1 = 1157.0500 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.