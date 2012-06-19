Seoul shares inch lower as euro zone fears persist

* Record Spanish bond yields underscore euro zone risk

* Asia mkts pare Monday’s gains after subdued close for U.S. stocks

* Samsung Electronics edges down on weak profit forecast

By Jung Yoon Lee

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday morning, trading in a narrow range as persistent worries about Spain’s fiscal health eroded investor relief over Greece’s weekend election results that saw Asian market rallies on Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.14 percent lower at 1,889.41 points as of 0230 GMT.

Yields on Spanish 10-year bonds climbed above 7 percent on Monday, a level considered unsustainable, reversing an initial rally in risk assets that followed a narrow victory by pro-bailout parties in Greece and highlighting the persistence of European risks.

“Although anticipation before Wednesday’s U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting may cause some market movements, strong momentum is unlikely to materialise today,” said SK Securities analyst Kim Young-joon.

He added that the ongoing G20 summit in Mexico was unlikely to have a profound effect as the results of the meeting would be formally announced after market closing.

Other Asian markets also slipped in early trading, tracing weakness in European and U.S. equity markets that closed on a subdued note on Monday.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was down 0.05 percent.

Shipbuilders saw dents in Monday’s gains as world’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 0.7 percent. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd sagged 1.9 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd edged down 0.7 percent as of 0210 GMT after Tong Yang Securities said in a report that Samsung’s second quarter profit was likely to underperform initial forecasts on falling global mobile DRAM prices and shrinking demand for existing smartphone products before the Galaxy S III began its staggered launch in more than 25 nations so far.

About 1.4 trillion won ($1.23 billion) worth of shares had exchanged hands by the middle of the day, with decliners outnumbering winners 400 to 350.

Foreign investors had purchased a net 116 billion won ($100.25 million) worth of shares as of 0200 GMT, offsetting net sales by institutions and retail investors.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ had edged 0.7 percent higher.