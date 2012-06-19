Seoul shares seen nudging higher on stimulus hopes

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday as investors snap up stocks on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks will introduce economic stimulus packages to stave off a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis. "The South Korean bourse is likely to follow U.S. stocks and experience upward momentum in early trading, as expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve drive investor appetite," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. World stocks rose on Tuesday amid optimism the Federal Reserve will extend long-term bond-buying through "Operation Twist" by a few months from its planned end later in June as it began a two-day policy-setting meeting. Investors expect the world's major central banks to provide more economic stimulus as Spain's short-term borrowing costs rose to their highest level since 1997 in a debt sale on Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.06 points at 1891.77 on Tuesday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,357.98 0.98% 13.200 USD/JPY 78.99 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,618.59 0.12% 1.990 US CRUDE $83.87 -0.19% -0.160 DOW JONES 12837.33 0.75% 95.51 ASIA ADRS 117.43 1.15% 1.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gets a lift from hopes for more Fed moves >Bonds slip as stock gains before Fed meeting >Euro gains vs US dollar as Fed decision awaited >Brent crude dips as Iran, West plan July talks ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** SK Hynix Inc said early on Wednesday it acquired 100 percent of U.S. semiconductor developer Link A Media Devices (LAMD) Corporation worth 287 billion won ($248 million). Link A Media Devices researches and develops NAND Flash controllers. **LG ELECTRONICS ** LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday it formed a consortium with Sharp Corp and TP Vision, distributor of Philips TVs controlled by TPV Technology Ltd, to release a software development kit later in June to create applications that can run on a common platform shared by "smart" TVs manufactured by firms within the consortium. ($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)