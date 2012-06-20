FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares inch higher on US stimulus expectations
June 20, 2012

Seoul shares inch higher on US stimulus expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher as trading began on Wednesday, with investors snapping up stocks on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will introduce further economic stimulus to offset the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.

Energy and chemical shares rose early across the board, with SK Innovation Co Ltd gaining 2.0 percent while LG Chem Ltd rose 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.77 percent at 1,906.25 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

