Seoul shares tick higher on optimism for Fed action

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up on Wednesday on upside bets for further monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although trading volume was limited.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday with investors pondering an extension to the central bank’s Operation Twist bond-buying programme.

Investors are also looking for decisive measures from an EU summit planned for later in June, after broad measures to support the euro zone were agreed at the G20 summit in Mexico.

Semiconductor manufacturers outperformed, with Samsung Electronics up 0.64 percent while SK Hynix Inc rose 3.98 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 percent to close at 1,904.12 points, the highest level in 25 sessions. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)