Seoul shares end higher on U.S. stimulus bets

* Seoul stocks firmer on hopes for Fed action

* Market to be rangebound without clear euro zone progress

* SK Hynix up nearly 4 percent on U.S. acquisition

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher on Wednesday on upside bets of further monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Trading volume was limited, however, by investors also looking for decisive measures from an EU economic summit planned for later in June.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 percent to close at 1,904.12 points, the highest level in 25 sessions.

“The market edged up above the 1,900 point threshold on anticipation of any stimulus measures the U.S. Fed might announce,” said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The majority win of pro-bailout parties in the Greek election has diminished the chances of an imminent default, and future stock trading seasons are expected be rangebound, in the absence of major factors such as the upcoming EU Summit sparking investor confidence in global economic recovery.

Asian market peers gained on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve would extend Operation Twist, its long-term bond-buying programme at its two-day policy-setting meeting that began on Tuesday.

This optimistic anticipation comes with a caveat, analysts noted: Should the Fed not deliver on market expectations, markets are likely to unwind previous gains.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 0.57 percent on Wednesday.

Semiconductor manufacturers outperformed, as SK Hynix Inc closed up 3.98 percent after announcing on Wednesday the acquisition of 100 percent of U.S. semiconductor developer Link A Media Devices (LAMD) Corp for 287 billion won ($248 million). Link A Media Devices researches and develops NAND Flash controllers.

LG Display Co Ltd also closed up 3.62 percent after news that the company topped the global market for 9-inch-or-larger liquid-crystal displays (LCD) in terms of revenue and market share, overtaking unlisted Samsung Display Co Ltd according to data provider DisplaySearch.

However, Hana Financial Group Inc fell 0.27 percent as a report by Eugene Investment & Securities said the bank holding company’s second quarter net profits could fall short of market forecasts due to one-off losses.

Trading volume on the main board was limited, with 3.64 trillion Korean won ($3.15 billion) worth of shares changing hands, compared with a 30-day average of 4.14 trillion won. Advancers outnumbered decliners 548 to 275.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.64 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 1.29 percent higher.

($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won)

Move on day +0.65 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +4.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)