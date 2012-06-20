Seoul shares seen slightly down as Fed disappoints

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open flat or retreat slightly on Thursday after U.S. Stocks edged down on disappointment that moves by the Federal Reserve to stimulate the U.S. economy only matched investor expectations rather than exceeded them. "The local bourse has been on the rise for the past three sessions, so the Fed refraining from anything stronger than an extension of Operation Twist for now is likely to cause a flat or a slightly down session," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The Fed cut economic forecasts and extended its "Operation Twist", a bond-buying program designed to lower long-term rates and stimulate growth, to the end of 2012, dashing some hopes in the market for a third round of quantitative easing [ID: nL1E8HKENK] The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 percent to close at 1904.12 points on Wednesday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,355.69 -0.17% -2.290 USD/JPY 79.51 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.650 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,606.49 0.07% 1.110 US CRUDE $81.80 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94 ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26 ----------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade >Most bonds slip, 30-yr up as Fed extends buying >Dollar slips versus euro in choppy trade after Fed >Oil hits 18-month low as stockpiles rise ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HI-MART ** Lotte Shopping announced after the market close on Wednesday it had submitted a final bid to acquire a 65.25 percent stake in Hi-mart Co Ltd, estimated to be worth around 1 trillion Korean won ($870 million). The Chosun Ibo reported on Thursday it will face competition from South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners. SK Networks Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd , which had each submitted initial bids in May, announced on Wednesday they had dropped out of the bidding. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** A Dutch court ordered Apple Inc to pay damages to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd over a patent violation in the Netherlands, in the latest development in a protracted legal battle between Apple and Samsung in about a dozen countries for the last few years. ($1 = 1,151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)