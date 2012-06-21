Seoul shares inch down after Fed disappointment

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in early trading on Thursday, with investors selling to book profits made in the past three sessions, after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s move to extend monetary stimulus fell short of market expectations.

Large-cap energy and chemical shares fell early, with S-Oil Corp shedding 1.6 percent while LG Chem Ltd declined 0.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,894.67 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)