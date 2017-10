SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in early trade on Friday, with investors offloading shares as soft U.S. industrial data on Thursday stoked worries over a slowdown in manufacturing growth worldwide.

Energy stocks fell early, with GS Holdings Corp shedding 2.9 percent, while SK Innovation Co Ltd declined 2.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.52 percent at 1,860.45 points at 0004 GMT.