South Korean shares fall on sour global growth outlook
June 22, 2012

South Korean shares fall on sour global growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped on Friday as investors offloaded shares to minimise risk exposure before the weekend after a string of data showing slowing manufacturing growth worldwide soured outlooks.

Large-cap stocks fell across the board, with index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tumbling 3.7 percent while Hyundai Motor Co sagged 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 2.2 percent to close at 1,847.39 points. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
