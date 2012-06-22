S.Korean shares fall on euro zone doubts, weak U.S. data

* Investors offload risk assets ahead of uncertain weekend

* Samsung Elec weighs with 3.8 ptc decline

* NCsoft bucks trend with blockbuster game release

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday as foreign investors offloaded shares to minimize risk exposure before the weekend after Spain’s medium-term borrowing costs rose to a record high and a string of data showed slowing manufacturing growth worldwide.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sagged 2.2 percent to close at 1,847.39 points, retreating 3 percent from what had been a five-week high on Wednesday.

“While the final outcome of the EU finance ministers’ meeting is yet to be announced, investors don’t want to carry that uncertainty over the weekend after such discouraging U.S. manufacturing data (on Thursday),” said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Foreign investors sold a net 240.9 billion Korean won ($209.2 million) of stocks, snapping a four-session buying streak and driving the main index down.

Euro zone finance ministers met in Luxembourg on Thursday to discuss how to channel up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) in an aid package for beleaguered Spanish lenders.

Independent audits showed Spain’s banks would need 51-62 billion euros in extra capital to weather a serious economic downturn, less than the 100-billion-euro aid package offered by the euro zone.

Spain’s 5-year bond yields hit a 15-year high at a debt auction on Thursday, although demand was solid.

Surveys also showed on Thursday that manufacturing activity in the United States, euro zone and China weakened in June.

Large-cap stocks fell across the board, with index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tumbling 3.7 percent while Hyundai Motor Co sagged 3 percent.

But NCsoft Corp bucked the trend, gaining 1.7 percent after the game developer began on Thursday open beta testing on “Blade & Soul”, a highly-anticipated multi-player online role-playing game (MMORPG) the firm developed for six years.

Investors also flocked to defensive plays. Korea Electric Power Corp extended a two-session winning streak, closing 1.6 percent higher on expectations of improved profit margins as the government mulls raising electricity prices by July.

Trading was comparatively brisk with about 4.28 trillion Korean won ($3.72 billion) worth of shares changing hands, exceeding the average daily turnover in the past 30 days of 4.06 trillion Korean won ($3.53 billion). Decliners outnumbered winners 577 to 248.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 2.5 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was flat compared with the previous session.

Move on day -2.21 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +1.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1151.6250 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)