Seoul shares drift lower on scepticism over EU summit

* KOSPI set for 4-day skid, but chart support stems losses * Samsung Eng up 1.1 pct after $2.1 bln Kazakh order * Daelim up 2 pct after consortium wins $3.4 bln Saudi deal By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday, poised for a fourth-straight losing session as investors worried that an upcoming summit of European leaders would do little to solve the debt crisis embroiling the region. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.24 percent at 1,821.08 points as of 0130 GMT. Hopes for substantial progress ahead of the summit were quashed after Germany displayed stubborn resistance to the idea of shared debt liability among euro zone members through commonly issued eurobonds. "The eurobond proposal appears out of the question for now, and though Germany may be warmer to the idea of a bloc-wide banking union, the regulatory hurdles involved will take months of additional talks and the market wants to see measures with a more immediate effect," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "After sharp pull-backs in the last two sessions, shares are showing some resilience however, with technical support forming above the 1,800 point level and triggering bargain bids," Oh said. Investors picked up Samsung Electronics, lifting its shares 0.8 percent after the tech giant fell more than 9.5 percent in the previous three sessions after local brokers slashed their second-quarter profit forecasts. Skittish investors were seen taking refuge in defensive plays, helping telecom shares outperform the broader market. KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile service provider, gained 2.1 percent while LG UPlus rose 1.7 percent. Samsung Engineering Co Ltd, bucked the weak trend among builders to post a 1.1 percent gain after saying on Tuesday it won a $2.1 billion contract to build a thermal power plant in Kazakhstan. Daelim Industrial shares rose 2 percent after its consortium with two EU firms jointly won a deal for a major synthetic rubber project in Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)