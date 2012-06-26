Seoul shares post 4-day slide on EU summit doubts

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday, declining for the fourth straight day as sceptical investors were left doubting the prospects of substantive debt-management measures emerging from the upcoming European leaders’ summit.

Consumer staples underperformed, as tobacco maker KT&G fell 3.1 percent while foodmaker Orion Corp slid 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.41 percent to close at 1,817.81 points, a fresh three-week closing low. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)