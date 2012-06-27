FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end flat after rally by Samsung Electronics
June 27, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares end flat after rally by Samsung Electronics

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Early KOSPI falls erased by Samsung bargain rally
    * Blue-chip auto shares drag on heavy foreign selling
    * Overall mood bearish, foreigners sell for 5th day

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - A rally by heavyweight Samsung
Electronics spurred Seoul's stock market to reverse
early losses and end flat on Wednesday, but the overall mood was
subdued ahead of the Europe summit.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points, rebounding from
a 1.2 percent fall that briefly took the index below the
psychologically important 1,800 level. 
    Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 17 percent of market
capitalisation and is the KOSPI's largest component, fell 0.8
percent in the morning. But then it rallied as bargain-seekers,
attracted by the stock's hefty fall in recent sessions, took the
share up 2.5 percent for the day.
    "Investors have been rotating out of blue-chips such as
Samsung to shift into smaller-cap stocks, but after a run of
heavy sell-offs, attractive valuations have lured investors to
buy them back," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK
Securities.
    Investors shrugged off news that a U.S. judge had backed
Apple Inc's request to stop Samsung from selling its
Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in the United States, a bitter blow to
the Korean giant in its global patent war with
Apple. 
    Samsung's rally was offset by sharp falls in blue-chip auto
shares, Hyundai Motor and its sister brand KIA
Motors, the KOSPI's second and third-largest
components, respectively.
    Hyundai fell 3.1 percent while KIA declined 3.3 percent.
    On Wednesday, a spokesman for Hyundai's labour union said it
would walk away from the negotiating table should management
fail to accept its demands at a meeting on Thursday. 
    A possible Hyundai strike and portfolio-trimming by
foreigners before Europe's summit "acted as a double whammy
which amplified losses," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
    Jitters about Europe's debt crisis were the overarching
theme as market players remained sceptical that any decisive
debt-fighting measures will emerge from the summit on Thursday
and Friday.
    "Germany has thrown down the gauntlet regarding the proposal
of a common euro bond and these tensions aren't painting an
optimistic picture on the outcome of the summit with
expectations already running low," Lee said. 
    Offshore investors were net sellers in Seoul for a
fourth-straight day, dumping a net 250 billion won ($215.8
million) of shares on Wednesday.
    The KOSPI index, which gained 10.3 percent in the first
three months of 2012, has fallen nearly 10 percent this quarter.
    
    
    
        Move on day                -0.41 percent          
        12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                  
        12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                 
        Change on yr               -0.43 percent   
        All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011                
        All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981      
($1 = 1158.4500 Korean won)

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

