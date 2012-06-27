FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares poised to snap 5-day skid on U.S. data
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
June 27, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares poised to snap 5-day skid on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen recovering
on Thursday after a five-day skid due to encouraging U.S. data,
although gains are likely to be capped with investors treading
lightly ahead of a European summit.
    U.S. stocks posted their best gains in a week after data
showed long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods had risen sharply
more than expected in May and pending home sales hit a two-year
high. 
    European Union leaders go into a two-day meeting in Brussels
more openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis
erupted in Greece in 2010, with Germany fiercely resistant to
the proposal of joint debt liability. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points on Wednesday.
    
------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:    14
GMT-------------------------
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,331.85        0.9%       11.860
USD/JPY                   79.71     0.04%        0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.621          --        0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,574.10    -0.02%       -0.300
US CRUDE                 $80.47       0.32%        0.260
DOW JONES              12627.01       0.74%        92.34
ASIA ADRS               114.82       1.11%         1.26
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St gains on data, rising oil prices           
>Bonds near flat in tight trading range             
>Euro falls for 3rd straight day on eve of EU summit 
>Oil tops $93 on Norway strike, US crude stocks fall 
 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

