Seoul shares higher, poised to snap 5-day skid
June 28, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares higher, poised to snap 5-day skid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher in early Thursday trade, poised to break a five-day skid on the back of encouraging U.S. data, although gains are likely to be capped with investors treading lightly ahead of a key European summit.

Early gains were led by shippers with Hanjin Shipping Holdings climbing 1.7 percent while STX Pan Ocean rose 1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.27 percent at 1,822.54 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

