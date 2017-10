SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed flat on Thursday after a choppy, rangebound trading session, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a key, two-day summit of European leaders.

Shippers posted modest gains, as Hanjin Shipping Holdings rose 2.1 percent, while CJ Korea Express advanced 2.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent higher to close at 1,819.19 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing Jeremy Laurence)