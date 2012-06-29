FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall at open as EU deadlock weighs
June 29, 2012

Seoul shares fall at open as EU deadlock weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell near the opening bell on Friday, poised to wrap up the final trading day of the second quarter on a low note as pessimism increased about the inability of euro zone leaders to agree on a solution to the region’s debt crisis.

Automobile shares led the early decline, as Hyundai Motor slid 2.1 percent, while sister brand KIA Motors fell 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.64 percent at 1,807.56 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

