Seoul shares edge lower as EU summit hits stalemate
June 29, 2012 / 2:57 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge lower as EU summit hits stalemate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Trading choppy as investors eye Europe summit
    * Auto shares weigh on looming strike
    * KOSPI set for near 10 pct Q2 fall

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Friday
morning in choppy trade, with wary investors watching on as
divided European leaders locked horns over how to tackle the
region's deepening debt crisis. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is
poised for a near 10 percent fall in the second quarter as
Europe's financial woes intensify, wiping out all gains posted
in the January-March period to turn slightly lower for the year.
    The benchmark index was down 0.16 percent at 1,816.28 points
as of 0215 GMT on Friday.
    Market players are seen entrenched as they head into the
weekend awaiting signs of further developments at a two-day
European Union summit that kicked off on Thursday.
    On day one of the meeting, debt-embattled Italy and Spain
refused to sign off on a 120 billion euro growth package until
Germany approved immediate measures to ease their soaring
borrowing costs. 
    Automakers weighed, with Hyundai Motor falling
2.4 percent and KIA Motors slipping 1.8 percent on
foreign selling as a labour strike loomed. 
    "An extended run of soft data pointing to a faltering
recovery in the U.S also has investors scaling back their lofty
expectations and lightening their blue-chip heavy portfolios,"
said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
    Hyundai and KIA are sister brand affiliated with the Hyundai
Motor Group, and are the second and third largest components on
the main board respectively with a combined market cap of 81
trillion won ($70.2 billion), equivalent to nearly 8 percent of
the KOSPI's total value.
    The broader market was mixed, however, with losing shares
barely outnumbering winners 364 to 361.
    Trading was quiet, with a scant 973 billion won ($842.9
million) worth of shares traded by late morning, 26.7 percent of
the average daily turnover in June.
    
($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
