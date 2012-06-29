Seoul shares edge lower as EU summit hits stalemate

* Trading choppy as investors eye Europe summit * Auto shares weigh on looming strike * KOSPI set for near 10 pct Q2 fall By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Friday morning in choppy trade, with wary investors watching on as divided European leaders locked horns over how to tackle the region's deepening debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is poised for a near 10 percent fall in the second quarter as Europe's financial woes intensify, wiping out all gains posted in the January-March period to turn slightly lower for the year. The benchmark index was down 0.16 percent at 1,816.28 points as of 0215 GMT on Friday. Market players are seen entrenched as they head into the weekend awaiting signs of further developments at a two-day European Union summit that kicked off on Thursday. On day one of the meeting, debt-embattled Italy and Spain refused to sign off on a 120 billion euro growth package until Germany approved immediate measures to ease their soaring borrowing costs. Automakers weighed, with Hyundai Motor falling 2.4 percent and KIA Motors slipping 1.8 percent on foreign selling as a labour strike loomed. "An extended run of soft data pointing to a faltering recovery in the U.S also has investors scaling back their lofty expectations and lightening their blue-chip heavy portfolios," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Hyundai and KIA are sister brand affiliated with the Hyundai Motor Group, and are the second and third largest components on the main board respectively with a combined market cap of 81 trillion won ($70.2 billion), equivalent to nearly 8 percent of the KOSPI's total value. The broader market was mixed, however, with losing shares barely outnumbering winners 364 to 361. Trading was quiet, with a scant 973 billion won ($842.9 million) worth of shares traded by late morning, 26.7 percent of the average daily turnover in June. ($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)