Seoul shares rally late to close up on EU support, but down 8 pct in Q2

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday after an afternoon rally to reverse earlier falls, lifted by an agreement by European leaders to use the region’s bailout fund to recapitalise troubled banks directly, easing worries over Spain and Italy’s debt burdens.

Financial stocks surged on the news. Woori Finance Holdings jumped 5.1 percent, while Shinhan Finance Group gained 4.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9 percent to close at 1,854.01 points but still wrapped up the second quarter with a decline of nearly 8 percent, erasing the bulk of its gains made in the January-March period. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)