S.Korean shares rally on EU support, but down 8 pct in Q2

* EU bond pledge in latter-half of trade sparks broad rally * Banks outperform, cheer direct lending from EU bailout fund * Hyundai Motor buck trends to fall 0.6 pct as strike looms By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea shares reversed early losses to end nearly 2 percent higher on Friday, lifted by an unexpected agreement by European leaders to use the region's bailout fund to directly recapitalize troubled banks and ease pressure on Spain and Italy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9 percent to 1,854.01 points, but still wrapped up the second quarter with a loss of nearly 8 percent, erasing the bulk of the gains made earlier in the year. The benchmark index is now up 1.5 percent for the year to date, after rising as much as 12 percent at its 2012 peak in mid-March. European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy announced a goal to create a supervisory mechanism involving the European Central Bank to directly shore up cash-strapped banks without adding to sovereign debt by the end of this year. The news triggered a broad market rally across the board, lifting all 19 KRX industry sub-indices into positive territory, with the number of winning shares more than doubling losers at 583 to 248. Bank shares outperformed, with Woori Finance Holdings jumping 5.1 percent and Shinhan Finance Group gaining 4.2 percent. But many analysts warned that the EU's emergency action only represented a temporary fix, and that more fundamental problems at the heart of the crisis will need to be addressed to calm investors in the long-run. "A direct line of support for banks without incurring sovereign debt and (they) dropped preferred creditor status for bailout loans... all of these things are good, but nothing more than a band-aid treatment for those countries already being stifled between piles of debt and sluggish growth," said Kim Byung-yun, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Trading picked up sharply following the summit agreement after a choppy morning session, with 3.8 trillion won ($3.3 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main board, slightly higher than the average daily turnover of 3.6 trillion won recorded in June. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 2.1 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.7 percent higher. Hyundai Motor bucked the trend, edging 0.6 percent lower after its labor union said on Thursday that it had walked out of negotiations with management after failed wage talks and would take necessary steps to go on strike. Move on day +1.91 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +1.54 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)