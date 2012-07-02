Seoul shares edge down as Samsung, EU details weigh

* Summit agreement shores up sentiment, questions remain * Samsung Elec falls 2.3 pct on smartphone sale concerns * LG Int'l soars 6.8 pct on $212 mln Indonesia coal mine deal By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares gave up modest early gains to close a touch weaker on Monday, weighed down by losses in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics and concern about a lack of details on a European deal to aid the region's banks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.13 percent to close at 1,851.65 points. Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 17 percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalisation, fell 2.3 percent as analysts cited worries about disappointing smartphone sales in the wake of a downturn in the global economy. "Despite the slim losses, sentiment has tilted towards the upside with investors relishing the prospect of a rate cut by the European Central Bank and fresh talks of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve if Friday's jobs data turns out to be soft," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. The European Central Bank will hold a policy meeting on Thursday and a majority of economists polled by Reuters expect a rate cut. Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to directly inject bailout funds into cash-strapped regional banks if necessary and intervene in bond markets to ease the pressure of soaring debt costs in Spain and Italy, but shades of doubt appeared amid broad market cheers. "There are questions remaining to be answered, among which is whether the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) in its current capacity is large enough to shore up banks as promised," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Also taking some shine off the summit agreements was data showing China and Japan's factory output sagging to a seven-month low, a bitter reminder of the weakened global economy after the ravages of the euro zone debt crisis. Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed on bargain-hunting. SK Innovation S-Oil both rose 2.5 percent. Shares in LG International jumped more than 6.8 percent on Monday after the South Korean trading house said it had acquired a 242.8 billion won ($212 million) stake in an Indonesian coal mine, announced via a regulatory filing on Friday. Foreign investors snapped a six-day selling streak, as offshore players rode recovering sentiment to buy a net 39.7 billion won ($34.7 million) worth of shares. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.18 percent and the junior, while the tech heavy KOSDAQ edged up 0.26 percent. Winning shares on the main bourse outnumbered losers 469 to 344. Move on day -0.13 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +1.4 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1145.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)