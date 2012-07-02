Seoul shares seen in a range as soft data offset by QE3 hopes

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen caught in a range on Tuesday as concerns about signs of flagging global economic growth are offset by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may be spurred into providing additional stimulus measures. "Data on all fronts, including housing and employment figures, have shown a weakening trend which may be evidence enough for the Federal Reserve to intervene," said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Europe's debt crisis slammed into the world's factories last month, with U.S. manufacturing contracting for the first time in nearly three years, in the wake of similar data from China and Japan sinking to respective seven-month lows. But U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as investors shook off the weaker-than-expected data, taking it as a signal that the Federal Reserve will again step in to prop up the economy. Market players are eyeing a European Central Bank policy meeting scheduled for Thursday, where the majority of economists polled by Reuters are expecting a rate cut. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,851.65 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,365.51 0.25% 3.350 USD/JPY 79.49 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.587 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,596.86 0.01% 0.180 US CRUDE $83.66 -0.11% -0.090 DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07% -8.70 ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26% 0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise >Bonds rise on global growth worries >Euro, dollar fall after U.S. factory data >Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CHIPMAKERS** Micron Technology Inc will buy failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc for about $750 million in cash, pushing Micron into second place behind market leader Samsung Electronics and ahead of SK Hynix in the global market for DRAM memory chips.  (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)