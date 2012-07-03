FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open higher on stimulus hopes; Hi-mart gains
July 3, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open higher on stimulus hopes; Hi-mart gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose at the open on Tuesday as worries over signs of flagging global growth were offset by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be spurred into providing additional stimulus measures.

Shares in Hi-mart rose 2.5 percent after local media reported that South Korean private equity fund MBK partners had dropped its bid for a controlling stake in the electronics retailer.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.67 percent at 1,864.09 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
