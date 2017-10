SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose to a two-week closing high on Tuesday, as further signs of sputtering world economic growth fueled hopes of additional easing measures from global policymakers.

Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation rallying 4.6 percent and GS Holdings gaining 4.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.87 percent to close at 1,867.82 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)