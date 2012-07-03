FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound, investors eye ECB
July 3, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound, investors eye ECB

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trading in a
narrow range on Wednesday as investors take to the sidelines and
await the results of a closely-watched European Central Bank
policy rate meeting on Thursday.
    "With the ECB meeting on Thursday and Wall Street closing
for a holiday, investors may stand pat and take a wait-and-see
approach for now," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.
    Policymakers from the European Central Bank will convene on
Thursday, when analysts expect it to cut by 25 basis points to
take its refinancing rate to 0.75 percent, an all-time low.
    Wall Street was lifted by energy shares to close higher for
the third straight session overnight, although trading was
choppy during shortened trading ahead of a public holiday on
Wednesday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 
0.87 percent to a two-week closing high of 1,867.82 points on
Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT-------------------
               INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,374.02     0.62%      8.510    
USD/JPY                   79.81     0.01%      0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.628      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,617.09    -0.02%     -0.260    
US CRUDE                 $87.67     0.01%      0.010    
DOW JONES              12943.82     0.56%      72.43    
ASIA ADRS               121.09     1.53%       1.82    
----------------------------------------------------------------
**CRUDE OIL REFINERS, PETROCHEMICALS**

U.S. energy shares soared on Tuesday, after Brent crude oil
topped $101 a barrel for the first time in three weeks as
tension over Iran increased concerns about threats to supply and
as investors bet on further policy action. 

**HANKOOK TIRE **
    
According to local media, Hankook Tire has reached an agreement
with Daimler AG to supply tires for Mercedes-Benz
automobiles.

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)

