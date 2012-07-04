Seoul shares extend gains on hopes of fresh easing steps

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from a two-week closing high set in the previous session as investors relished the prospects of additional policy measures from global central banks to support stuttering growth.

Blue-chips lent support, with Samsung Electronics closing 1.4 percent higher while Hyundai Motor rose 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.36 percent to close at 1,874.46 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)