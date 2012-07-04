S. Korea shares close up as investors eye monetary easing

* KOSPI extend gains from Tuesday's two-week high on hopes for easing * Hi-mart, Eugene shares jump as Lotte wins preferred bidder status * Automakers rebound after post-earnings profit-takers cleared out By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from a two-week closing high set the previous session as investors relished the prospect of additional policy measures from global central banks to support stuttering growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.35 percent to close at 1,874.45 points. "Gains were less pronounced today after a steep rise on Tuesday, but optimism is still very much in the air with investors embracing the prospects of fresh easing steps from the European Central Bank," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. European Central Bank policymakers will convene for a closely watched policy rate meeting on Thursday, where the bank is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a historical low from its current 1 percent. "Although there are also faint hopes for additional easing measures such as the resumption of the bank's bond-buying program or another long-term refinancing operation, the market should come out satisfied enough with just the rate cut," Lee said. Bullish views enticed foreign investors to buy into riskier assets, as offshore players snapped up a net 176.1 billion won ($154.7 million) worth of shares, the highest net daily amount in two weeks, setting a three-day buying streak in the process. Blue-chip tech heavyweights outperformed, with Samsung Electronics closing 1.4 percent higher while LG Display outperformed peers with a 2.7 percent gain after analysts forecasted it would snap a six-quarter loss-making streak to revert to profits in the third quarter. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed 0.39 percent higher. Shares in Hi-mart surged 11.2 percent after selecting Lotte Shopping as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea's largest electronics retailer, shortly after sources told Reuters that MBK Partners had dropped out of the bidding. Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's largest stakeholder, saw its shares jump by the daily trading limit of 15 percent following the news. Automakers recovered following a pullback on Tuesday's session, where profit-takers cashed out after Hyundai Motor and KIA Motors released positive June sales data to wrap up a solid first-half of 2012. Hyundai rebounded 1.7 percent while KIA rose 1.4 percent. Looking ahead, the market is expected to be quiet on Thursday as investors await the results of the ECB meeting and with the U.S. financial markets remaining closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday. Move on day +0.35 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +2.7 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1138.2250 won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Robert Birsel)