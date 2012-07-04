FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2012 / 11:32 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen constrained as market awaits ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trapped in a
narrow range on Thursday, with investors reluctant to take fresh
positions ahead of a closely watched policy rate meeting by the
European Central Bank.
    "With a lack of cues from the U.S. market which was closed
overnight and the market waiting to see what cards the ECB will
put on the table, trading looks to be constrained and aimless
today," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.
    Analysts expect the ECB to cut its main refinancing rate by
25 basis points to 0.75 percent, and it may take more
"non-standard" measures - such as reactivating its own
bond-buying program or offering banks fresh liquidity.
    U.S. financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the
Independence Day holiday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.35 percent to close at 1,874.45 points on Wednesday.
   
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT-------------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                      1,374.02      0.62%      
8.510
USD/JPY                       79.86    0.01%       0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD          1.628      --        0.00
SPOT GOLD                   $1,615.19    0.00%      
0.060
US CRUDE                      $86.99     -0.76%     
-0.670
DOW JONES                    12943.82    0.56%      
72.43
ASIA ADRS               121.09    1.53%        1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
>U.S. MARKETS CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY FOR PUBLIC HOLIDAY
>Treasuries dip as investors cash in on gains     
>Euro dips, weak data adds to ECB rate cut bets   
>Oil slides below $100, focus on grim economy     

---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**LOTTE SHOPPING **
    
Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's placed Lotte Shopping
 on negative credit watch after it was selected as
the preferred bidder for a majority stake in electronics
retailer Hi-mart, with Fitch saying the potentially
debt-funded purchase may have a detrimental effect on Lotte's
credit profile.  

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

