S.Korean shares dip, losses stemmed ahead of ECB meeting

* Trading subdued as investors awaitof ECB decision * Halla jumps 13 pct on Visteon intent to buy remaining stake * Hi-mart extend gains after Lotte picked as preferred bidder By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares drifted lower on Thursday, but losses were capped by caution ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day which could provide more support for reeling euro zone economies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.15 percent lower at 1,871.58 points as of 0225 GMT. The ECB is widely expected to cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75 percent, according to a majority of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, and many market watchers also hope it will take more "non-standard" measures such as the resumption of its shelved bond-buying. "European leaders may have opened the possibility of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) being utilised for a bond-buying operation, but it is still far from ready with many regulatory hurdles to overcome including the creation of a supervisory body," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "For immediate support, they have the option of reviving the SMP (Securities Markets Programme) to buy bonds, which would be an extra boost to bullish sentiment if it is executed," he said. Traders were deprived of further market cues as U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for the July 4 holiday. Some 1.3 trillion won ($1.14 billion) worth of shares exchanged hands on the main bourse by late morning, 33 percent of the average daily turnover logged so far in July. Laggard oil refiners and petrochemical shares posted modest gains, with GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second-largest refiner, gaining 1.1 percent and LG Chem advancing 2.5 percent. Shares in Hall Climate Control Corp surged 13 percent to an all-time intraday high after its controlling stake owner, U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp, said it will buy out Halla's remaining stake for $805 million to take full ownership of the company. Hi-mart shares gained 2.8 percent, poised for a four-day rally and extending sharp gains from the previous session when Lotte Shopping was selected as the preferred bidder for the controlling stake in South Korea's largest electronics retailer. Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's largest stakeholder, saw its shares jump 6.7 percent. ($1 = 1135.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)