SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Thursday after a choppy, rangebound trading session, with investors awaiting the results of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day which could provide more support for reeling euro zone economies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.06 percent to close at 1,875.49 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)