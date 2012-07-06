FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares tick higher, Samsung edges up on record Q2 profit
July 6, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares tick higher, Samsung edges up on record Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher at the open on Friday, but gains are seen capped as investors await fresh cues from Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls data despite action by central banks to boost the flagging global economy.

Shares in bourse heavyweight and industry bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent after it estimated a record $5.9 billion profit for the second quarter, in line with forecasts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,877.34 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

