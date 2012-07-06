Seoul shares drift lower, focus turns to U.S. jobs data

* Market activity muted ahead of release of U.S. jobs data * Samsung Electronics down on profit-taking with Q2 profit on target * Woongjin up on report GS Retail selected to bid for subsidiary By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Friday morning, with investors withholding bets pending further economic cues from U.S. jobs data later in the day, following a muted market response to action by central banks to boost the flagging global economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.38 percent at 1,868.44 points as of 0152 GMT. The European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.75 percent, as widely expected, while China lowered its lending rate to 6 percent, a surprise move that follows a similar unanticipated rate cut last month. But the reaction among market players was muted, with investors wary about underlying growth concerns underscored by the loosening action as they look ahead to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on Friday for fresh clues on the health of the global economy. Bourse-heavyweight and market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reversed slim early gains with a 1.9 percent decline on post-earnings profit-taking after the electronics giant estimated profit for April-June at $5.9 billion on Friday morning, a quarterly record but also in line with analyst expectations. "Samsung Electronics faced some selling pressure today after estimating earnings to be on par with market expectations, but the market in general is hunkering down to wait for the U.S. jobs data," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd rallied 3.4 percent after local media said GS Retail Co Ltd had been selected as preferred bidder for a 31 percent, $780 million stake in Woongjin's subsidiary water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd. GS Retail rose 1 percent following the report. (Editing by Chris Lewis)