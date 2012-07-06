FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares dip on Samsung Elec losses, investors await US data
#Asia
July 6, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean shares dip on Samsung Elec losses, investors await US data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Samsung falls despite forecast-matching Q2 profits
    * Market shrugs off c.bank actions as growth fears nag
    * Woongjin up on report GS Retail picked to bid on
subsidiary
    * Lotte falls as Hi-mart purchase raises debt health worries

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on
Friday, weighed down by losses in heavyweight Samsung
Electronics, but overall trade was subdued ahead of
the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.9 percent to end at 1,858.2 points on Friday, closing out the
trading week nearly flat. 
    Samsung Electronics shares fell 2 percent on post-earnings
profit-taking after the company estimated second quarter profit
at $5.9 billion, in line with analysts'
expectations. 
    "Samsung's profits have yet to peak out, and with smartphone
sales and recovering chip prices to propel earnings even higher
in the second half, the bar has been raised so high that even
earnings that are on par with forecasts are bound to disappoint
some optimists," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
    Policy easing measures by several major central banks on
Thursday, including interest rate cuts by the European Central
Bank and China, only heightened investors' anxiety about slowing
global growth.
    "It is definitely not a bad thing that global policymakers
are taking co-ordinated action, except that market players have
long expected the move to happen at some point in light of weak
economic data signals," Lee said.
    Focus is now shifting towards Friday's U.S. nonfarms payroll
data, which may offer fresh clues on the health of the U.S.
economy and whether it might prompt the Federal Reserve to
embark on additional stimulus measures.
    Among other major movers in the session, shares in Woongjin
Holdings gained 1.2 percent after local media said
GS Retail had been selected as the preferred bidder
for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway
, a subsidiary of Woonjin Holdings.
    Lotte Shopping shares fell 1.4 percent after
signing a $1.1 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in
electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd. 
    On Wednesday, ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch placed
Lotte Shopping on negative credit watch, with Fitch saying
Lotte's purchase of Hi-mart, which is likely to be heavily
debt-funded, may be detrimental to the company's financial
stability.
    Trading was thin, with 3.3 trillion won ($2.9 billion) worth
of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, 85 percent of the
daily average turnover in July.
    
         Move on day                -0.92 percent               
         12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                 
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                
         Change on yr               +1.8 percent        
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011               
         All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981
($1 = 1135.0750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
