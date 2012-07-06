S.Korean shares dip on Samsung Elec losses, investors await US data

* Samsung falls despite forecast-matching Q2 profits * Market shrugs off c.bank actions as growth fears nag * Woongjin up on report GS Retail picked to bid on subsidiary * Lotte falls as Hi-mart purchase raises debt health worries By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Friday, weighed down by losses in heavyweight Samsung Electronics, but overall trade was subdued ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to end at 1,858.2 points on Friday, closing out the trading week nearly flat. Samsung Electronics shares fell 2 percent on post-earnings profit-taking after the company estimated second quarter profit at $5.9 billion, in line with analysts' expectations. "Samsung's profits have yet to peak out, and with smartphone sales and recovering chip prices to propel earnings even higher in the second half, the bar has been raised so high that even earnings that are on par with forecasts are bound to disappoint some optimists," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Policy easing measures by several major central banks on Thursday, including interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and China, only heightened investors' anxiety about slowing global growth. "It is definitely not a bad thing that global policymakers are taking co-ordinated action, except that market players have long expected the move to happen at some point in light of weak economic data signals," Lee said. Focus is now shifting towards Friday's U.S. nonfarms payroll data, which may offer fresh clues on the health of the U.S. economy and whether it might prompt the Federal Reserve to embark on additional stimulus measures. Among other major movers in the session, shares in Woongjin Holdings gained 1.2 percent after local media said GS Retail had been selected as the preferred bidder for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway , a subsidiary of Woonjin Holdings. Lotte Shopping shares fell 1.4 percent after signing a $1.1 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd. On Wednesday, ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch placed Lotte Shopping on negative credit watch, with Fitch saying Lotte's purchase of Hi-mart, which is likely to be heavily debt-funded, may be detrimental to the company's financial stability. Trading was thin, with 3.3 trillion won ($2.9 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, 85 percent of the daily average turnover in July. Move on day -0.92 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +1.8 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1135.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)